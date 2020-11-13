US Election 2020: Republican leaders who broke ranks with Trump to congratulate Biden

Top Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has joined the list of GOP leaders who broke rank with US President Donald Trump on projected election results, acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden should have access to classified intelligence briefings. While the incoming Biden-Harris administration has set up a transition team to ensure a smooth transfer of power, the efforts have hit a roadblock as a key federal agency has not acknowledged Biden as the winner of presidential elections.

Here are the Republicans who have broken ranks with Trump administration:

Senator Mitt Romney has congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on behalf of himself and his wife, Ann. Taking to Twitter, the Senator from Utah said, “We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.” In the past, Romney has voted against Trump on one count of impeachment.

Republican Senator Susan Collins has also congratulated Biden on his “apparent victory”, but also acknowledged Trump’s efforts to question the poll results. In a statement shared from Collins Twitter handle, the Senator from Maine stressed that presidential transitions are important, and Biden and Harris should be given the opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20, 2021. The presidential transition is a period between the conclusive election result and the start of the new presidential term, which begins, as per the US Constitution, from January 20 at noon.

“I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient,” the statement read.

Fred Upton, US Representative for Michigan’s 6th congressional district, has asserted that the people of America have chosen Joe Biden to serve as the next president of United States. The Republican leader said in a statement that they have to find a way to bridge divisions and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling.

“I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that,” tweeted Upton.

Other notable Republicans who have congratulated Biden and Harris for winning the elections include former President George W. Bush, Cindy McCain, Jeb Bush, Mike Rogers, Governors Charlie Baker, Phil Scott, Larry Hogan, and Mike DeWine, among others.