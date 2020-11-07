US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3

The 2020 presidential race between incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call. (AFP)

As Joe Biden is on the cusp of victory on Saturday, the last four days have been very busy for the United States and almost tiring for the world as everyone is watching the US presidential election results unfold. With thousands of votes still to count, it is the first since 2000 that Americans are waiting this long for presidential election results. According to projections so far, Joe Biden has 264 electoral votes and President Trump has 214.

Here’s everything that has happened in the past four days:

1. There is no clear winner yet as most news organisations have not called the battleground states yet. But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is within striking distance of being the next president of the United States after he won in Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden has been able to bag the Midwest states that delivered the 2016 verdict for President Donald Trump.

2. Biden has been leading in Pennsylvania, a state that went for Trump in 2016.

3. Biden is ahead in Arizona in the West, and Georgia in the south.

4. But the Democratic party has been unable to flip Florida, Texas and Iowa.

5. Predictions before the polls had reiterated repeatedly that there will be a blue wave for the Democrats but the election race is as tight as it was in 2016; showing that President Trump still enjoys huge popularity. Biden has not received the wide margins nationwide that many liberals had been hoping for.

6. The Biden campaign has continuously focused on making sure that all the votes are counted as a lot depends on the early mail-in ballots while the Trump campaign is fighting various lawsuits to stop the counting of the votes.

7. President Trump has been tweeting incessantly about voter fraud but has not been able to prove the same.

8. There have been protests by both sides which show that the first major challenge that the next President faces is that of uniting the country.

9. Twitter has actively tried to reduce misinformation coming from both sides as the social media platform flagged tweets by Trump claiming voter frauds while also flagging any tweets calling Biden ‘President-elect’.

10. Most news organisations are wary of calling out the battleground states, especially Pennsylvania which has 20 electoral votes and could be a game-changer if Biden is able to wrest the state.

11. In India, people in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village have been for her and Biden’s victory. Harris is Biden’s running mate.