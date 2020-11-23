US Election 2020: Where do things stand in key states?

Georgia on Friday certified results showing a narrow win for Biden after a manual recount, with state Republicans signing off on it. (REUTERS)

While US President Donald Trump faces pressure to concede defeat in the presidential election, key states are preparing to certify the results for officially confirming Joe Biden as the President-elect. Trump has been making unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, however, this week could formally seal the deal for Biden, paving the way for the transition.

“In certain swing states, there were more votes than people who voted, and in big numbers. Does that not really matter? Stopping Poll Watchers, voting for unsuspecting people, fake ballots and so much more. Such egregious conduct. We will win!” tweeted Trump, which was immediately flagged by Twitter as “disputed”.

Where do things currently stand in key states?

Pennsylvania

Biden is currently leading in the state by more than 81,000 votes and most of the counties,except Philadelphia and Berks, are expected to have meetings on Monday to certify the election results. This comes after a US judge turned down the request for an injunction by Trump’s campaign to prevent state officials from certifying the results of the elections in Pennsylvania.

Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ruled that Trump “has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had claimed on Thursday that Trump was leading in Pennsylvania by over 700,000 votes, calling it “statistically impossible” to lose the state from that point.

Georgia

Georgia on Friday certified results showing a narrow win for Biden after a manual recount, with state Republicans signing off on it. The Trump campaign has requested another machine scan of the ballots but, according to US media reports, it is unlikely to change Biden’s lead over the incumbent. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski tweeted that “it is time to begin the full and formal transition process.”

Michigan

Biden holds a lead of over 150,000 votes in Michigan and the state is set to certify its results Monday. The canvassing board is scheduled to meet on Monday to decide on the certification but a key Republican member of the board is expected to vote against certifying the results. The GOP member, Norman Shinkle, had indicated in media interviews that he would vote against certifying election results, helping Trump’s effort to delay the transition.

Arizona

Biden flipped the traditionally red state in the presidential elections with a narrow lead of more than 10,000 votes. The election results in the Grand Canyon state are scheduled for certification on November 30. Maricopa County has already certified its results, giving Biden a decisive 45,109 vote margin of victory.

Wisconsin

Biden is leading in the Badger State by more than 20,000 votes as recounting continues in two counties, Dane and Milwaukee, after a request by Trump campaign. The counties are expected to count every day till December 1, the state’s certification deadline. Giuliani had argued that Trump would have won the state if the officials take out all the votes from blue areas in Winsconsin that overwhelmingly voted for Biden. But the Trump campaign has failed to nullify more than 60,000 ballots from Dane County.