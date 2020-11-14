US Election 2020: With Georgia, North Carolina finally called, what lies next for Trump and Biden?

Georgia and North Carolina were the final states which were still counting votes even a week after the Election Day. Georgia has called for President-elect Joe Biden and North Carolina has called for Donald Trump. With these final states, Joe Biden has won a total of 306 electoral votes. Trump has got 232 electoral votes.

The electors of the United States have already told that they want Joe Biden as there next President on November 3 though outgoing President Donald Trump is waiting for time to tell which administration will be there in the White House. Like the slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip’, there are a number of steps in between and there are many significant dates before January 20, 2021 — the Inauguration day.

Here is what will now happen in the election process:

December 8: This is deadline for resolving all state-level election disputes. Trump’s campaign has already contested the vote count in several states. All these have to be completed by this date.

December 14: The electors whom America citizens have elected will vote by paper ballot in their respective states and the District of Columbia. This is a law in 33 states and Columbia.The votes for president and vice president are counted and the electors sign six “Certificates of the Vote”, which are then sent by registered mail to various officials, including the president of the Senate.

December 23: The deadline for the certificates to be delivered to the designated officials.

January 6, 2021: The House and Senate hold a joint session to count the electoral votes. If one ticket has received 270 or more electoral votes, the president of the Senate announces the results. Joe Biden already has won enough states (306) to be awarded more than 270 electoral votes.

Then comes the Inauguration day when President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take oath.

Meanwhile, the White House is preparing to serve Donald Trump’s second term, a top official said Friday. “We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” the outgoing president’s trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Fox Business Network.

(With Agency Inputs)