US Presidential Election 2020: Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block late-arriving Pennsylvania ballots

President Donald Trump’s campaign moved to intervene in a pending U.S. Supreme Court clash over late-arriving mail ballots in Pennsylvania, seeking to enlist the high court’s immediate help in the disputed election.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:10 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh,

US President Donald Trump (File photo for representation)

The new filing asks the court to block what could be tens of thousands of ballots that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said would count as long as they are mailed by Tuesday and arrive by Friday.

“Given last night’s results, the vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next president of the United States,” Trump’s lawyers argued in papers filed Wednesday. “And this court, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, should have the final say on the relevant and dispositive legal questions.”

The Supreme Court previously left the extension in place with 4-4 vote, and Republicans are seeking to reverse that outcome now that Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett is on the court. The Supreme Court on Oct. 28 refused to fast-track the case for a decision before Election Day but left open the possibility of taking it up later.

