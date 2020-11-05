Sections
US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden says he expects to win the presidency

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects to win the presidential election, saying he believes it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Wilmington

US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden (Reuters photo)

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

