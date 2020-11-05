US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump

Sections
Democrat Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan, US networks projected Wednesday, meaning the former vice president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:59 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

CNN and NBC News projected the win for Biden in the Midwestern state, which unexpectedly went to Trump by less than half a percentage point in 2016 in one of the stunning state defeats suffered by Hillary Clinton.

With Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 264 -- six shy of the magic number of 270 needed to win the US presidency, according to US network projections.

