US Presidential Election 2020: Donald Trump wins Indiana, Vermont

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Polls have closed in key states of the US as the world watches a political spectacle unfold. The first election results have begun to trickle in.

While Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump is seeking a return to office for a second term, Democrat leader Joe Biden has campaigned aggressively to grab the White House seat.

Voters lined up on November 3 to exercise their franchise based on government’s response to and challenger Biden’s promises on national issues such as the weakening economy, coronavirus crisis, racial inequality and health care policy among others.

Here are the latest updates:

- Donald Trump has won West Virginia, AFP reported

- Donald Trump has won the traditionally Republican-leaning states of Kentucky and Joe Biden has won the state of Vermont.

- All eyes are on Georgia. It has been a comfortable state for the Republican Party in all but two presidential elections since 1960.

-According to news agency AFP quoting US networks, Donald Trump has won Indiana and Vermont. He is also set to win Kentucky, according to projections by US news media.

- Polls have recently closed in Georgia, the rest of Indiana and Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.