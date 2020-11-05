Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / US Presidential Election: Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud

US Presidential Election: Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud

These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump’s 213, according to CNN.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington DC

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said they are going to continue the lawsuit in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

Ahead of the election results, the campaign team of US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a nationwide lawsuit to “expose the election corruption” perpetrated by the Democratic Party.

Trump attorney’s Rudy Giuliani, during a press conference, said, “We are going to continue the lawsuit here [in Philadelphia]. Then we’re going to bring a second one and then we’re going to bring a federal lawsuit and then we’re going to take a good look at whether we’re bringing this nationally.”

“We are certainly going to bring it here and in Wisconsin, quite possibly we’ll do a national lawsuit,” he added.

These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump’s 213, according to CNN.



Meanwhile, Trump and Biden campaigns on Wednesday launched a renewed fundraising request to its supporters in anticipation of drawn-out legal fights around the closely contested election.

According to The Hill, court challenges and potential recounts are expected to cost millions of dollars. Trump’s campaign sent out emails and text messages asking its supports to donate with a subject line: “They will try to steal the election.”

The Democrats too have launched a quest to raise funds urging supports to donate for “most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled.”

“The President threatened to go to court to prevent the proper tabulation of votes. We are standing up the biggest and most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled. This work could stretch on for weeks, so I am coming to you to ask you to pitch USD 25 into the newly-formed Biden Fight Fund,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in an email titled “Donald Trump will not steal this election.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
Nov 05, 2020 12:41 IST
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
Nov 05, 2020 12:42 IST
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Nov 05, 2020 12:29 IST
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Nov 05, 2020 12:03 IST

latest news

Willing to challenge status quo, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Nov 05, 2020 12:43 IST
Canada thanks India for helping world in Covid fight
Nov 05, 2020 12:42 IST
Gauahar Khan finally says ‘yes’ to Zaid Darbar post months of filmy romance
Nov 05, 2020 12:41 IST
Beware Mumbai, it’s not going to be easy: Bangar on why DC can beat MI
Nov 05, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.