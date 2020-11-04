Sections
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’

The early results gave Biden an 88-66 lead in the Electoral College. The first candidate to reach 270 will claim the presidency.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 07:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 US presidential election in Oklahoma. (REUTERS)

Incumbent United States President Donald Trump thanked voters and expressed hope as election day opened on Tuesday. “We are looking really good all over the country. Thank you,” he tweeted. Early reports said, Donald Trump has won Indiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina and Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, new Jersey and Rhode Island.

 Joe Biden, on the other hand, tweeted urging the voters to stay in line.

 

US Presidential Election 2020: Click here for latest updates

Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin are among the states that will help determine which candidate gets the 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

A final outcome in the race may not be known until much later in the night, or possibly in days or weeks, if vote counts are close.

