Wealthy, corporations will 'pay their fair share': Biden

Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

After meeting with labour and corporate leaders, President-elect Joe Biden said they agreed on the need for additional stimulus that “needs to be done quickly.”

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 02:18 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Wilmington

Biden said his economic plan will create three million “good paying union jobs” and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. (Reuters Photo)

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday he is not anti-business but will ensure rich Americans and major companies “pay their fair share” in taxes.



He said a new stimulus plan is critical to help the economy amid an upsurge in Covid-19 infections, saying things will “get tougher”.

Biden said his economic plan will create three million “good paying union jobs” and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

