Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday he is not anti-business but will ensure rich Americans and major companies “pay their fair share” in taxes.

After meeting with labour and corporate leaders, Biden said they agreed on the need for additional stimulus that “needs to be done quickly.”

He said a new stimulus plan is critical to help the economy amid an upsurge in Covid-19 infections, saying things will “get tougher”.

Biden said his economic plan will create three million “good paying union jobs” and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.