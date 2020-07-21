Sections

Villages are not as they are shown on screen, says the man behind Panchayat

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:20 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Deepak Mishra (sourced)

Inspired by classic Doordarshan shows like ‘Malgudi Days’, ‘Potli Baba Ki’, ‘Swami’, ‘Tenali Rama’, director Deepak Mishra conceptualised the hit series ‘Panchayat’. “Shows like those from our childhood are no longer made. We wanted to make a relatable show and refresh the rural connection of our Indian audience. So, we did extensive research and the connection of my writer Chandan Mishra and mine, with our villages, gave us the edge,” said the Varanasi lad.

Initially, they were making it as ‘SDO Saheb’ but later switched to a panchayat setting. “We wanted to show realism. Usually, villagers are portrayed as ‘bhole-bhale’ log (simple people), who are ignorant and are shown in a very strange way. People raised fingers saying that our story was slow, takes time to sink in, and without any action, or a leading lady. But my writer and I were clear that we wanted to show a village in 2020 and probably the audience liked that realism. ”

“Today’s rural youth is watching YouTube on mobile, they make TikTok videos, on ‘khaprail’ (clay-tiled) roofs they have dish antennas, flat screen TVs are fitted on mud walls...so it’s a different world now!”

It was his UP connection that he set the show in Ballia. “My writer is from Patna, we shot it in MP but we set it in a village in UP East. Besides, we wanted to shoot the contrast between Noida and a desolate village.”



After studying in Varanasi till Class 12, he studied mechanical engineering at IIT-Mumbai. “Our drama society fuelled my interest towards acting, dramatics and direction. We did plays in collaboration with Prithvi Theatre. Then, I met TVF founder Arunabh Kumar and that’s how we got associated. I kept learning and nurturing my interest in editing, scripting, direction and acting.”

Mishra did some shorts (sketches) and later directed ‘Permanent Roomates-2’ and ‘Humorously Yours-2’. As an actor, he did ‘Rowdies,’ a spoof on ‘Roadies’, where he played Raghu Ram’s role, a broker in ‘Permanent Roommates’, and in its second season, he played a dumb cab driver.

He feels that IIT helped him a lot in pursuing this art form. “Being a small-town boy, I would not have known all this, had I not gone to IIT-Mumbai. More than the subjects, they teach us how to live, perseverance, fighting attitude, learning from mistakes and moving ahead. Our field is a beautiful combination of art and science. Since I knew the technical aspects of film-making, it made things a lot easier.”

The second season of Panchayat is now being scripted. “It’s in a nascent stage. After a successful series there is always high expectation from the second series. So, we don’t wish to hurry anything. Besides, crime-thrillers also interest me but I will do it in a different manner.”

His family has now shifted to Lucknow. “They live in Gomti Nagar and whenever I come to the state capital, we go to Varanasi,” he added.

