Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘Violence against women has intensified over the years’

‘Violence against women has intensified over the years’

Known for playing strong women characters on TV, the Banarasi ‘bahu’ in real life, actor Neha Marda enjoys balancing her personal and professional life well....

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:59 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Neha Marda

Known for playing strong women characters on TV, the Banarasi ‘bahu’ in real life, actor Neha Marda enjoys balancing her personal and professional life well.

“I want the best of both worlds. I can’t give up on life for career! Each has its own importance, so I have been choosy in taking up projects that demand leaving home and family for a long time,” said the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor.

Talking about her journey, Neha said, “My early days were like that of any other Marwari family girl but learning classical Indian dance changed me a lot in terms of getting right exposure. I enrolled for ‘Boogie Woogie’ from my hometown Kolkata and won three seasons of the dance show till I was banned to participate (laughs). Then, I got a show where my acting skills were bashed in media and I cried over it for months. My mother gave me all strength to stand up again and resume work.”

Neha has played strong women characters throughout her career. “It was never a planned move to take up shows like ‘Balika…’ or ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ where women characters were seen taking a stand and fighting for their rights. Thankfully, these shows worked brilliantly but the sad part is that the condition of young women in our society is no good and violence against them has intensified over the years,” she said.

Neha has been married over eight years and visits Varanasi-based in-laws frequently. “I love my spiritual connect with the city. I have got so much love and affection there that now, I feel, I wholly belong to Benaras,” said Neha who will next be seen in the show ‘Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti’ playing strong-willed mother.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma

latest news

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Hopeful, Centre will talk to farmers in next 24 to 48 hours: Haryana deputy CM after meeting agriculture minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Zodiac Killer’s victims, letters and the code
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Indian economy could grow at over 11% in 2022: Tata Sons chairman
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.