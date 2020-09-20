Vipin gives a musical tribute to his father!

Music composer and singer Vipin Patwa believes staying connected to one’s roots is a must for all of us.

“My 2020 takeaways are that never forget your roots and appreciate your parents before they are gone. I lost my father recently! Thankfully, I had an opportunity to be with him for almost a month,” said the UPite.

Vipin feels content that he was able to spend time with him. “Above everything, I sang for him and he loved my bhajans wholeheartedly! I will cherish always those days. I found a sense of belonging and have attained peace of mind,” he said during his recent visit to his hometown Gorakhpur.

‘Housefull 4,’ ‘De de Pyaar de’ and ‘Daas Dev’ composer is working on original singles. “I continued composing for different projects from my home during the lockdown and unlock phases. This phase gave me a lot of time for myself and music. In between, I went to Chandigarh to shoot for a music video for a Punjabi singer. I simultaneously worked on quite a few singles and this week I’ll be releasing my new single ‘Pukara’ written by Dr Sagar that I have composed and sung. It is my small tribute to my father.”

When asked to pick between composing and singing, he was quick to revert, “I live music, I was a music scholar before reaching Bollywood so for me music is first and foremost. Of late, singing has been my focus and I’m enjoying it too but composing remains my first love. “

Vipin has composed songs for upcoming films like, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Nikamma’ and others along with his singles.