‘We have learnt to work in Covid-era’

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:05 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Actor Neeraj Sood recently wrapped up his first OTT series ‘Jackson’, directed by Saurabh Tewari, in Lucknow. (Sourced photo)

Away from his ‘karmbhoomi’ Mumbai, actor Neeraj Sood has made Mandi, Himachal Pradesh his current base in the time of Covid crisis. Currently, the ‘Jabariaya Jodi’ actor is operating from his hometown. The actor recently wrapped up his first OTT series ‘Jackson’ in Lucknow and will be going to Agra for a film shoot in November.

“Compared to Mumbai, it’s very safe in mountains and people are very much aware and cautious. I was surprised to see locals in Lucknow roaming around without masks as if corona period is over,” said the actor currently in self-quarantine.

During his stay in the city he feared contracting the deadly virus. “Since I came from mountains to Lucknow, I had a bad cold and cough. I got scared! Thankfully, with steam inhalation and ‘khadha’ I recovered. People have learnt to work in the given conditions. There is no other option!”

The actor has done a lot of work in UP belt. “Last I shot ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ in Lucknow, ‘Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain’ in Kanpur, TV show ‘Krishna Chali London’ in Malihabad (also by Jackson director Saurabh Tewari), a film in Agra and ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ in Rishikesh. Again, I’ll return to Agra (for a film starring Pulkit Samrat) for a 20-day schedule and then I will be shooting another film in Bhopal. So, I’m on a work mode.”

The actor has two theatrical releases coming up this year. “First to hit the screen is Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Suraj pe Mangal Bhari’ where I play a pandit who fixes marriages. It’s a comic role while in December Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ will release where I play a BCCI official which is a small yet powerful role.”

Having done a lot of TV dailies he is avoiding small screen for now. “I have stopped doing TV for now to keep my dates free for films. Films that were stalled during lockdown are now being scheduled. Though a lot of small screen offers are coming my way but I’m avoiding taking up work in Mumbai.”

