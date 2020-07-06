‘We need to shoot, alter way we used to live’

As shootings begin under the ‘new normal’, there are many changes in the daily life of actors on TV sets too - from the mode of greeting to make-up in PPE kits, to social distancing, said actor Jiten Lalwani.

On going back to the sets, the Kanpurite said, “Shooting and acting is like oxygen for an actor. And though there is a risk factor, no one knows whether all this will get over in a few weeks or few months! We need to shoot but then lead a certain way of life. After our production house, our artiste association and others decided to shoot so I too went with the flow.”

His family had apprehensions. “They have loads of advice: wear a mask, maintain distance and sanitise every now and then, which we are doing. Namaste is the new greeting and in scenes too, we aren’t coming close, nor are we touching each other. The crew too has reduced considerably. Now, to check looks in mirror we help ourselves, we drink ample water so it’s not needed in between and so on,” said the actor best known for ‘Kunki Saas Bhi Kabi Bhau Thi’, ‘Nagin 3’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’.

Lalwani feels that creativity is being compromised with all this but then safety is of utmost importance. “It’s not about one person but it’s about the entire unit as the virus is very contagious. We can’t afford to get over-enthusiastic about creativity.”

The actor had a mix of ‘khatte-meethe anubhav’ (sweet and sour experiences) during lockdown. “From workout to rest, we did it all. I wrote a web-series and then a short film on the current situation. I also kept myself busy with master classes and watched a lot of films and series.”

He visits Kanpur regularly. “We used to live in Govind Nagar and over the years, my brother shifted to Civil Lines. I got interested in acting through plays in school and college. But, my acting career started when I shifted to Mumbai in 1993. I started with Makrand Deshpande’s play ‘Yatri’ and my debut show was ‘Labella’ and since then, it has been over 25 years now,” he said.

Lalwani is currently shooting for ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’. “The process of getting ready is a little tough in this show. From Jiten to transforming into Kesri is a little tiresome – I have to put on special make-up, mukut (crown), denture and tail. Then you have to be careful that the tail does not hurt anyone! But, once I am in that avatar it’s normal for me. Then, that is the thrill of being an actor!” He is also shooting for ‘Shubharambh’.

Expressing his happiness at facing the camera again, he said, “I feel very lucky as so many actors are craving to come in front of the camera. We need to understand that this is a phase and will pass eventually. I will be more than happy if all of us get back to work and we all enjoy the way we used to in the pre-Covid stage.”