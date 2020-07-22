Sections

Make your home a ‘safe home’

Here’s how you can keep your kids away from harm

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:36 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

If possible avoid using non-perishable items for 48 hours after sanitising them (Photo: Shutterstock)

With people getting frustrated being home for the past four months, one can only imagine what kids must be going through. It won’t be surprising if they’ve turned restless in the past few months. And while uncertainty looms over the future and Covid-19 cases only rising, all one can do is to keep their surroundings sanitised, maintain caution to avoid any kind of misfortune.

But since it is a bit difficult to explain the situation to kids, some things need to be understood - “It is a privilege to sit home and be safe,” says child psychologist, Chandni Bhagat. She also adds that “the kids’ room should not be accessible to any outsiders.” Bhagat says that it goes without saying that all those who enter the kids room need to take safety precautions before they do.

Lifestyle Blogger Shrima Rai is of the opinion that one must ensure kids have their immunity at its peak by “daily exercise, healthy meals and vitamins especially vitamin C”. Rai adds that vegetable soups should be frequently provided to kids.

Another important point one should keep in mind is the necessity to sanitise every item that is brought home. Experts feel that items like chips and snacks kids will excite kids and they’ll have the tendency to pick them up as soon as they arrive. This should not be allowed. “Make sure that you sanitize all the items that come home, including fruits and vegetables. If possible, leave non-perishable items for 48 hrs before using it,” adds Bhagat.



Namrata Parikh, co-founder of Sanitab feels that with a little effort, “it is possible to ensure that constant sanitisation takes place. This is inclusive of sanitisation of your own self as well as everything around you”.

But is it possible to keep their movements in check? “Limiting movements is the only answer,” says Rai, before concluding, “Unfortunately, this seems to be a very abnormal childhood for them this year but their safety is of utmost importance”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Before Sushant, Kristen Stewart and Hrithik were attached to Paani
Jul 22, 2020 20:38 IST
Gehlot’s letter to PM Modi includes a reference to ‘people’s mandate
Jul 22, 2020 20:34 IST
They used a vacuum cleaner to remove extra pepper from egg. This happened
Jul 22, 2020 20:33 IST
Maharashtra reports highest one-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases
Jul 22, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.