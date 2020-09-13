When mother said to Vikas: ‘You can’t give up on your country…’

Past few months have introduced the inspiring humanitarian side of Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna to the world, hugely. During the ongoing pandemic, the known restaurateur, author and filmmaker turned his focus to his motherland that made him provide millions of meals to the needy and less fortunate.

“My team has been working for various causes for long but when this pandemic happened and lockdown brought of the world’s largest country on standstill, we thought of doing something for those who suffered greatly under the Covid 19 lockdown. And that’s how things got on a roll. Today, we have achieved the threshold of providing over 31 million meals across India,” said Vikas over the phone.

Vikas remembers how once he gave the idea of the entire mission, he said, “It was in March when I, along with my team, send out mailers asking people to understand the project and join in as we were in New York and required more hands working on the ground level. Soon there was tremendous support that inspired us to take the pledge. A guy in Bangalore who joined us from there was to take the meals to an old age home. After all transactions were through that guy just vanished from the face of the earth. Our contact numbers were blocked and we knew that we have been duped. I lost all hope and gave up the idea.”

Disheartened he called up his mother. “I narrated her everything and it was she who made me stand again. ‘You belong to family of freedom fighters how can you give up on the country and its people just because of one such incident. Remember it’s because of India’s vast culinary heritage that you are one of best chef in the world…Its time to give back betaji…’ she said. And hence, FeedIndia took off with a bang.

Being the real multitasker, Vikas has come up with a restaurant in Dubai and work on his next film. “I love doing multiple things at a same time. The idea behind the new restaurant was to provide jobs to young jobless. Making cinema and writing books makes me reach to so many people in just a go. My film ‘The Last Color’ that was based in Vrindavan and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. My next directorial will see the legendary actor Shabana Azmi as the central character based in NY. It is slated for next year,” he shared.