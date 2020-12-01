Sections
‘Wish to break stereotype image of Biharis in the industry’

Known star of Bhojpuri cinema, Aditya Ojha feels that there are a few lucky ones amongst us who get a chance to live their parents’ dream and he is one of them. “My...

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:13 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Aditya Ojha

Known star of Bhojpuri cinema, Aditya Ojha feels that there are a few lucky ones amongst us who get a chance to live their parents’ dream and he is one of them.

“My father Ajay Ojha, came to Mumbai from Bihar to become an actor but he couldn’t complete his dream. Instead, he got into the film industry as a camera attendant. He did a few films as cinematographer before becoming a director and producer. When I grew up, I knew without a doubt that I have to become an actor and fulfill my father’s long-lost dream. When I was all set to act, he planned to produce and direct a Bhojpuri film ‘Sugna’ for me. Luckily, the film was a super hit and helped me to establish myself in the industry,” said the young actor.

Aditya has already worked in dozens of Bhojpuri films. “I’m in no hurry. Bhojpuri industry has given me all love and support. I’m slowly expanding my wings. Like any other actor, I too want to try my luck in Hindi films but for now, its TV that is on the cards.”

Aditya is happy to make his TV debut . “When I got through auditions for my first TV show, I knew it will be a right move to take up this role in the show ‘Namak Issk Ka’ where I play the lead. The show will also help me to break stereotyped image of Biharis on television. We too have advanced with time. We have mastered English as a language but still love to remain attached to our mother tongue.”

