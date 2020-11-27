With independent music it’s like I’m flying in open sky, says Vishal Mishra

Lucknow-lad Vishal Mishra, singer-composer of chartbuster song ‘Kaise Hua’ from ‘Kabir Singh’, is enjoying his independence as well as film music stint. “Our elders always said that ‘beta do naav pe sawari nahi karni chahiye par meri toh bahut acchi chal rahi hai!’ But I feel it’s more about balancing everything for which I have given my heart and soul,” said the ‘Race-3’ singer.

Talking more about his music Vishal said that for films music has to go with the story and is script bound. “When I do independent music it’s about my vision. It’s like flying in open sky without any traffic police trying to stop me, though I feel lucky to do both kind of music. I did independent songs like ‘Aaj Bhi’, ‘Manjha’, during lockdown ‘Muskrayega India’ besides, ‘Sajna Ve’ and ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’. At the same time I did ‘Saand ki Aankh’, ‘Pranam’ and ‘Khuda Hafiz’,” he said.

His latest single ‘Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi’ is doing well on charts. “My thought for the song was to bring out emotions of love which speaks the universal language. The reason that I asked Manoj Muntashir to pen the lyrics was that he has travelled a full circle from Gauriganj (Amethi) to Mumbai and he understands the language and flavour of these emotions.”

Born in Unnao, Vishal has grown up in Lucknow and went to New Way Senior Secondary School, Aliganj, before he went Bhubaneswar to pursue law. “Then I had no plans for a career in music and was rejected in all auditions held in Lucknow. For my internship, I went to Mumbai where I auditioned for a reality show and that’s how my musical journey began. Now, when come to my hometown and see my family all happy with my success it makes me feel elated.”

On a parting note he said, “God is very kind. When you are getting love for your work then you feel you are in happy space. I feel blessed when people say my music relaxes and calms them.”