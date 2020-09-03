Sections

10 Basic cooking hacks that will make your life easy!

In today’s fast-moving life, cooking is making a shift from being a therapeutic task to a backbreaking one. After long hours at work, it sometimes becomes a tiring job to prepare meals. Thanks to cooking hacks that make the task easy.

Here are some basic yet very cool and relatable cooking hacks that will surely make your life easy and your time in the kitchen pleasant.

1. To keep potatoes white and prevent them from turning brown, immerse shredded or diced potatoes in cold water before cooking.

2. To ripe fruits or vegetables faster, toss them into a paper bag. The concentrated ethylene gas will helps them to ripen faster.



3. Love creamy scrambled eggs? There’s a super easy hack to achieve it at home. Just add some mayonnaise to it. The texture of the scrambled eggs will become creamier and smoother.

4. Stop crying while chopping onions. Refrigerate onions for about 15 minutes before chopping to avoid irritation in your eyes.

5. To peel gingers perfectly just use a spoon. The skin of ginger is very soft and delicate and gets scrapped out easily.

6. To get more juice from citrus fruits, first refrigerate and then microwave them for 15 to 20 seconds.

7. Give a new life to crystallized honey at your home by giving it a hot water bath. Place the honey jar in lukewarm water for 5 to 10 minutes.

8. If making soft chapattis is a struggle for you, just add a little milk to your flour while kneading it. The chapattis will turn out softer.

9. To enhance the flavour of sooji ka halwa, add a tablespoon of gram flour to it. You may add the flour while you’re roasting sooji. This will enhance the taste of the halwa.

10. To prevent sugar from sticking and avoiding ants from sticking to the jar, add a couple of cloves to the container.

