A used phone can be a blessing for another kid

Like millions of children in India, Ajay Kashyap, 10 and Aakash Kashyap, 14 switched from classroom learning to lessons over the internet when schools shut in March owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Schools have made online classes available. But for disadvantaged students, access to learning throughout the pandemic has been a challenge.

Ajay says, “ As soon as classes were shifted online, we were at a loss as we didn’t possess smartphones to attend these online classes.” Aakash adds, “We didn’t want to burden our father who works as a gardener.”

But a surprise gift changed their lives. Activist Anubhooti Bhatnagar gave five new and two functional second hand phones to them and other kids in Ghasola village, Gurgaon.

She says, “Online classes are a recurring challenge for these kids. The lack of ready access to a digital device means they can’t take classes and have to depend on someone else’s generosity.”

No wonder, the brothers were ecstatic to receive these phones and rejoined classes. The Neo Fusion Foundation encourages people to donate all kinds of old and used but functional smart phones, laptops, tablets, desktop/computer.

The pandemic will present challenges to full school reopenings for at least a year, but with these phones will ensure that kids rely less on the classroom teachings. Ajay says, “I still miss school and being in the class but the phone makes a major difference – it is effective and gives me knowledge.” Aakash laughingly adds, “It doesn’t replace the school but it’s a major help.”

The pandemic has further exacerbated the learning gap and inequality is a major challenge but with initiatives such as these, it is sure going to make a difference and bridge the gap.