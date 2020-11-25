Sections
Actor Prateik Babbar gets his nail painted, shuns gender stereotypes

He recently shared a video and a picture on Instagram where he can be seen getting his nails painted by his stylist.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:33 IST

By Akshay kaushal, Hindustan Times

The actor has been breaking gender stereotypes through his social media posts and showing us all that applying nail paint or dressing up in an androgynous way, doesn’t make you any less of a man.

Prateik Babbar recently shared a video and a picture on Instagram where he can be seen getting his nails painted by his stylist. The post garnered a lot of attention on social media. The actor has been breaking gender stereotypes through his social media posts and showing us all that applying nail paint or dressing up in an androgynous way, doesn’t make you any less of a man.

 

“There are a lot of stereotypes which have been made by the society for men and women, and we are expected to follow those norms. And whenever we try to break the shackles of gender and experiment, we are called names. If a man applies makeup or wears a skirt, that doesn’t make him any less masculine. We have to change the ideology of how the society perceive men and women both and not judge them by the way they dress up, “opines designer Anvita Sharma, who owns a gender-neutral label.

“It’s great that celebrities like Prateik Babbar and Harry Styles are normalizing these things and making it absolutely okay for men to experiment with things which are not considered to be manly enough by the society. These things shouldn’t define a gender,” adds beauty expert Pooja Sharma.

