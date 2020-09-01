People who love tea are our best-tea! Tea is the fuel that keeps us going. Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water. In most Indian households, it is the first thing they consume in the morning.

There is a large variety of tea available in the market. While most people stick to the traditional way of consuming it along with milk and sugar, there’s a large section that has moved to green tea, black tea, flavoured tea etc. Below are listed some of the lesser known benefits of black tea.

Minimizes risk of cancer: Some types of cancer are preventable. Studies have found out that polyphenols present in black tea may decrease the risk of tumor growth. Black tea is beneficial as it reduces the risk of skin, breast, lung, and prostate cancers.

Antioxidant Properties: It has been deduced through various researches that black tea helps to lower the risk of chronic diseases. It also helps in reducing cell damage in the body.

Good for heart: Black tea is good for heart. There is a group of antioxidants called flavonoids present in black tea which keeps the heart healthy. Consuming black tea on daily basis also lessens the risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated triglyceride levels and obesity.

Improves focus and concentration: Black tea contains caffeine and a type of amino acid called the L-theanine. It has been found in researches that this combination enhances the brain activities and also improves focus and alertness.

Good for oral health: Black tea reduced plaque formation and restricts bacterial growth. Daily consumption can help to maintain good oral hygiene.

Keeps diabetes in control: Theaflavins present in black tea is proven to keep blood sugar levels in control. However, it is always advised to never compromise on the medical guidance.