Miracles are for real: A Sub-Inspector rescues a 6-year child

Sub-Inspector Sikander Gautam got a call from Madanpur Khadar area about a specially-abled child crying at the red light. Six-year-old Munna could not tell his name or his parent’s name due to speech disability. Gautam immediately took the boy in his protection and brought him to Sarita Vihar Police station and comforted him by giving him chocolates and biscuits. Gautam then set out to look for his parents but could not find them despite searching hours! When he was about to hand him over to the welfare house, he got a call from his parents! When your intent is good, God shows the way!

SI Sikander Gautam, says, “I was on emergency duty, when I got a call from the Central Control Room (CCR) that a child was lost in the Madanpur Khadar area. My first instinct was to go there and rescue him.”

Gautam got Munna to the Sarita Vihar Police Station and comforted him with food. He immediately sprung into action and alerted all other police stations if there was a missing kid report in any of the other stations. He says, “ As the sun went down, I started to get scared for the child as he couldn’t have stayed at the Police station as it is not allowed.”

Thus began the search to admit him to one of the NGOs. “Considering the pandemic, many NGOs were reluctant to take him in. In the meantime, we got his medical examination done too. Apart from some bruises, Munna had no internal injuries and no symptoms of Covid-19.”

Finally the 6-year-old got admission in the Child Welfare Committee, Lajpat Nagar. He says, “As they say, really important meetings are planned by the souls long before the bodies see each other. After consultations with Child Welfare committee and other samaritans of our society, I was to admit him at a CWC centre in Lajpat Nagar but at the last moment I got a call from Kalindi Kunj Police station. His mother and uncle were searching for him for the past two days and they were waiting for him.” It is truly said that when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it. This meeting is reflective of this quote by Paulo Coehlo.