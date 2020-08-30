Yogurts: A sweet and a healthier choice

Eating a wholesome diet offers numerous health benefits that keep you mentally and physically fit. Nutritious food plays an extremely crucial role for the body to function optimally. Some foods are fads, and others are household staples. It all depends on your lifestyle. For many, yogurt is one of those staple foods that can be easily prepared at home.

Yogurt should taste the way you like it. Some people like their yogurt strong and tart; some like it mild and custardy, and others like it thick. Chef Arvind Rai, Executive Chef, The Ashok, says, “There are plenty of ways to make your own flavoured yogurt, but the one with fresh ingredients that you have on hand at home is the best. Avoid using traditional sugar, you can rather substitute it with a healthier sweetener.”

Yogurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with a yogurt culture. It provides protein and calcium, and it enhances healthy gut bacteria. Chef Nishant Chaubey, says, “Yoghurt culture is a short process and should not take too long. The milk should be warm and not very hot when the starter culture is added. If yoghurt is lumpy strain it and reserve the whey and then beat it too make it smooth.”

Nishant adds, “For flavoured yoghurt, use seasonal fruit purée which is cooked first to ensure there is no moisture and then add that in the yoghurt. If it is made with fruit, it should taste like that particular fruit, and not just sugar.”

Chef Arvind adds, “With tons of flavour combinations, you may be able to come up with some pretty appetizing concoctions. A flavoured yoghurt is an healthy way of satisfying your sweet tooth craving and is an healthier alternative to other market made desserts.”

Recipe

•1 quart whole milk

•1/4 to 1/3 cup sweetener

•flavorings or fruit of your choice

•Optional: 1/3 cup instant non-fat dry milk

1 rounded tablespoon plain yogurt

(or recommended quantity of powdered culture)

Combine all the ingredients, mix well, refrigerate for at least 2 hours and your flavoured yoghurt is ready