Chaitanya Tamhane brings India back to Venice Film Festival after 19 years with The Disciple, cast and crew take over red carpet

The Disciple is the first Indian film to enter the main competition at the Venice Film Festival in almost 19 years.

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane is making India proud at the Venice Film Festival with his latest film, The Disciple. The film will mark India’s return to the main competition at the festival for the first time in nearly two decades.

The festival’s official Twitter page shared pictures of Chaitanya and the rest of the cast and crew as they descended on the red carpet. Chaitanya’s film industry friends and fans congratulated him on the feat. Nimrat Kaur wrote, “What talent and possibilities look like!! Heart suit. Flag of India #SOPROUD #TheDisciple #ChaitanyaTamhane #VivekGomber.” Taaapsee Pannu wrote, “Indian Cinema on world stage. Not that bad an industry after all.”Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Indiaaaaaaaaaaa.... India.”

Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “My heart is so full seeing this... God bless Chaitanya , Vivek & the entire team of #TheDisciple ! Shine on.” Swara Bhasker commented, “Wooooooohooooooooo for Indian Cinema! Partying face Partying face Partying face Congratulations #ChaintanyaTamhane and team.. #TheDisciple #VeniceFilmFestival2020.”

Presented by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, The Disciple is among the 18 films selected for competition at the festival, which opened Wednesday. The last Indian film in competition was Monsoon Wedding by Mira Nair, which in 2001 won the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion.

Tamhane spent four years researching, filming and editing The Disciple, which follows a would-be classical music vocalist who struggles to balance his craft’s centuries-old traditions with contemporary Mumbai.

As with his 2014 National Award-winning debut feature, Court, which takes a swipe at the Indian legal system through the trial of an aging folk singer, The Disciple reflects his concerns about society. “Court was a lot more observational, a lot more objective. The Disciple, I would say, is a lot more subjective,” he said in an interview to Associated Press. “A lot of my observations about society and people, you know, do kind of seep into the script. And I feel not just me, everybody should be socially conscious and not be insular and live in a bubble, and react and engage with what’s happening around us,” he added.

