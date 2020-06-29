Sections
Home / World Cinema / Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October due to Covid-19 pandemic

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has been rescheduled to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was earlier scheduled for August.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Shah Rukh Khan during 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that the 2020 edition has been pushed ahead, with dates rescheduled from August to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IFFM 2020’s program will be devised in line with public health guidance, with plans for a compact schedule taking place over a week from October 30 to November 7.

“The festival is retaining the Short Film Competition and the popular dance competition (to be held on October 31, pending easing of restrictions) but the much anticipated IFFM Awards Gala will be postponed till 2021,” the organisers said in a statement. This month, the festival is starting a new event, the IFFM Film Club, featuring some of the leading filmmakers in India discussing their work.

Functioning like a book club, the festival will ask participants to watch a classic film, and then have an opportunity to discuss the film at the virtual film club with the filmmaker. IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said this is an attempt for film lovers to stay “engaged, entertained and educated” while at home in these unprecedented times. “We already have a strong lineup of filmmakers from various parts of India. Well-known film journalist Rajeev Masand will moderate the session as he opens the film and its maker to a world of questions from curious fans,” he said.

Minister for creative industries, Martin Foley, praised IFFM team for their efforts. “Social distancing doesn’t mean social disconnection and through the screen we can continue to be inspired by stories and perspectives from across the globe. “I applaud the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne team for its commitment to continuing to bring the IFFM spirit to film lovers and for pivoting to a new model for 2020 in response to these challenging times,” he said.



Also read: Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

In its previous editions, the festival has hosted masterclasses with acclaimed filmmakers including Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Onir, Kabir Khan among others. Earlier this year, IFFM hosted an event where superstar Shah Rukh Khan awarded the four-year scholarship named after him to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur (Kerala), as a part of the festival’s long association with Melbourne’s La Trobe University.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi gets electricity bill for Rs 50,000
Jun 29, 2020 15:38 IST
Madras HC clears decks for CBI probe into alleged custodial deaths in Tuticorin
Jun 29, 2020 15:37 IST
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
Jun 29, 2020 15:37 IST
Exclusive: Audi reveals all-new Q5 with sharper looks and world’s first OLED rear lights
Jun 29, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.