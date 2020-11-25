Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crime’s International Emmy win: If this award makes more people watch the show and remind them how we treat women in our society, that is the true victory

Actor Rasika Dugal connects with us from Coonoor, where she is shooting for her next project, and the happiness is palpable in her voice. Delhi Crime, in which she played one of the leads, has won an International Emmy for Drama Series.

“Honestly, personally to me, I don’t like to pay so much attention to them (awards). Of course, it is an honour to be a part of the show which represented India at an international platform. If an award like this makes more people watch the show and remind them how we treat women in our society, then that is the true victory of the show,” she says.

The Netflix show was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, which had shook the entire nation, Dugal played the role of Neeti Singh, while the other cast included Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and more.. She says she wasn’t expecting much while watching the live telecast of the award show online. She confesses, “Awards are awards, and sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t, I don’t pin my hopes too much on it. The moment the award was announced, I saw Richie’s (Mehta, director) face, and he’s otherwise such an even tempered person! I was happy for him, he dealt with the narrative and visualisation of it with such sensitivity.”

Calling it a ‘very important story to tell’, the 35-year-old feels that it is hard to be ‘celebratory’ about anything around Delhi Crime. “I really feel the purpose of the series is probably to remind us we, as a society, allowed a crime like this to happen. When I read the script, it was sensitive, and with such a role and story like this you have to be very sure that you want to collaborate with the people you are, it can go very wrong if not told well. I was sure Richie would deal with his utmost sensitivity,” says Dugal, also confirming that season two has already been shot.

“I have no idea when it comes out, it’s in post-production,” she signs off.

