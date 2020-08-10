Sections
Home / World Cinema / Actor Antonio Banderas announces being Covid-19 positive on his 60th birthday

Actor Antonio Banderas announces being Covid-19 positive on his 60th birthday

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas shared a childhood picture of himself and a note about being Covid-19 positive on Twitter.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, Madrid

FILE PHOTO: Antonio Banderas in Dior poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. (REUTERS)

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 “full of desire and aspirations”.

 

Banderas said he would use his time in quarantine to read, write, rest and make plans for the future.



Also read: Randeep Hooda broke his pledge for Extraction, apologised at a gurudwara after cutting his hair: ‘I was very heartbroken throughout the filming’

With a career spanning more than 100 movies, Banderas was nominated in the Best Actor category of the latest edition of the Academy Awards for the lead role in Pedro Almodovar’s autobiographical movie Pain and Glory.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Semester fee row: Now, online classes at Panjab University to begin on September 1
Aug 10, 2020 22:39 IST
Ludhiana police bring in gangster Navi Buttar for questioning
Aug 10, 2020 22:38 IST
Woman consumes poison after land taken away in Ladhowal
Aug 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
Aug 10, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.