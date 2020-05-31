Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / 1.1 trillion euros rescue package, tax cuts and cash payouts: How Germany set an example for the world in dealing with Covid-19

1.1 trillion euros rescue package, tax cuts and cash payouts: How Germany set an example for the world in dealing with Covid-19

The massive package includes state-backed loan guarantees, cash injections and schemes to put millions of workers on reduced hours to avoid layoffs.

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany acted fast and announced a massive rescue package for the affected sectors. (Reuters Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, breaking the existing structures and severely impacting the economy.

Countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and others have been raveged by the global pandemic which started from China and quickly spread across the world.

Europe has been badly hit. But there is one country in the continent which acted early, and fast, and has emerged as an example for the world. That country is Germany.

As the number of cases started rising and governments across the world imposed stringent restrictions, Germany unveiled a rescue package worth 1.1 trillion euros.



The massive package includes state-backed loan guarantees, cash injections and schemes to put millions of workers on reduced hours to avoid layoffs.

And it has been designed to help almost every sector of the society.

The German government will pay for additional unemployment benefits and new tax cuts to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Workers forced to stay at home by the pandemic and government measures to contain it will receive between 70 and 77 per cent of net salary from the fourth month of unemployment, a ten per cent increase on previous provisions.

From the seventh month, they will receive between 80 and 87 per cent.

The country’s economy ministry has proposed as much as 50,000 euros in monthly aid to help the stricken firms. And there are also plans for tax cut for the salaried class and heavy rebates for businesses.

Having weathered the coronavirus outbreak better than many of its neighbours so far, Germany has gradually started loosening restrictions in recent weeks.

Shops, factories and restaurants are cautiously reopening but the economic damage is far from over as social distancing rules prevent a return to business as usual.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meditation can greatly benefit humanity during this crisis: Tanushree Dutta
May 31, 2020 15:04 IST
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
May 31, 2020 14:48 IST
Madrid’s Marcelo ‘can’t wait’ to resume playing
May 31, 2020 14:47 IST
81-year-old Sikh man’s free langar is a blessing to weary humans as well as animals
May 31, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.