Home / World News / 1 killed, 8 injured after shooting in northwest Washington: Police

1 killed, 8 injured after shooting in northwest Washington: Police

“It looks like there were confirmed nine victims ... We are still waiting to confirm the exact number of individuals that suffered from gunshot wounds,” a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington DC

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon in the area of 14th Street and Spring Road NW, in Washington DC’s Columbia Heights neighbourhood. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

At least one person died and eight others sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in northwest Washington, police told Sputnik.

According to the spokeswoman, the victims are all adults and no children were hurt. However, one of the injured has died.

“Our homicide unit is on the scene,” the police spokeswoman told Sputnik, confirming that there was one deceased individual.



Police are now searching for three African-American males who drove away from the scene of the crime, according to the spokeswoman.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon in the area of 14th Street and Spring Road NW, in Washington DC’s Columbia Heights neighbourhood.

