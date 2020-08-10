1 killed, several others trapped after blast destroys several houses in Baltimore in US

Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP photo)

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.

Photos from the scene showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.

“One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore City Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 wrote on Twitter.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said.