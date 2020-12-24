Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 1 million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19: Official

1 million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19: Official

In a call with reporters, Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, said that the objective of immunizing 20 million people this month was “unlikely to be met.”

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 06:10 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Three million doses were delivered last week across the United States, with the first authorized vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, administered on December 14. (Reuters image)

More than a million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said Wednesday.

“The United States achieved an early but important milestone today -- jurisdictions have now reported that more than one million people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since administration began 10 days ago,” said Redfield.

In a call with reporters, Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, said that the objective of immunizing 20 million people this month was “unlikely to be met.”

But he said the US was still aiming for 100 million people immunized by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and another 100 million by the second quarter.



Three million doses were delivered last week across the United States, with the first authorized vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, administered on December 14.

This week, the target was to distribute six million vaccine doses by Moderna this week and another two million of Pfizer’s.

The US is the world’s hardest-hit country and is in the middle of an extreme winter surge.

More than 320,000 people have succumbed to the virus, and it will likely be the leading cause of death in 2020 behind heart disease and cancer.

Residents of long-term care facilities and health care workers were at the front of the line, while the next phase is set to target people aged over-75 and critical workers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
by Anonna Dutt
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
by Sutirtho Patranobis

latest news

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
1 million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19: Official
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn’t prepared
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Final decision on forming non-BJP DDC in J&K to be taken by high command: Congress
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.