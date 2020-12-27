Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 10 climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms

10 climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, state television said.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 09:04 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Dubai

Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transport. (AP file photo)

At least 10 climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran’s capital Tehran after heavy snowfall, state media reported on Saturday, and the seven crew members of a ship are also missing after storms in the Gulf.

Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transport.

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, state television said.

Nine people had been killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.



At least seven climbers were still unaccounted for on three popular trails, Valipour said earlier.

Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range which has several ski resorts.

Separately, Iranian maritime authorities were searching for the seven crew members of an Iranian transport vessel that capsized in rough Gulf waters on Friday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“We are trying to find the missing by mobilising all our facilities and forces, and informing passing vessels and the naval search and rescue centres of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan,” Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of Iran’s regional maritime body, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task force on new strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2nd Test Live: Starc dismisses Rishabh Pant
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
10 climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Anxiety among people due to Covid-19, finds Japanese govt survey
by Asian News International | Posted by Nishtha Grover
Vehicles with caste stickers to be seized in UP: Report
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.