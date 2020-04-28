10 countries with highest number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities

Passengers wearing face masks walk on a railway platform amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on April 27. (Reuters Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic, the worst that the world is facing in a century, spread across the globe very fast, and affected millions. It started from China in December, and has so far devastated more than 200 countries. The total number of Covid-19 affected patients has crossed three million.

The virus has spread from United States to Europe, with Italy leading the European tally in terms of fatalities. In India, meanwhile, the number of coronavirus disease Covid-19 cases crossed the 29,000-mark on Tuesday.

Here is a list of 10 countries with most number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities:

United States

The US has been hardest hit by the spread of Covid-19. It has recorded almost a million cases and the number of dead has surpassed 55,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The country’s death toll is inching towards 58,000-mark - the number of US troops killed during the Vietnam War.

Spain

The European country has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, at 2,29,422. The number of deaths in the country is above 23,000.

Italy

Italy is not far behind from Spain in number of Covid-19 cases. The country, known for its best medical facilities, has 1,99,414 positive cases and the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths at 26,977. Its Lombardy region has been the hardest hit.

France

With 1,64,589 cases, France has taken the next spot in the countries worst affected by the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19. The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 437 to 23,293.

Germany

One of the power houses of Europe, Germany has recorded 1,58,758 cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19. However, death tol in the country - at 5,750 - is far lower as compare to other European neighbours. The low death rate in Germany is attributed in part to it having imposed a strict lockdown earlier than other countries relative to when the first case was detected.

Britain

The number of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,57,149 in the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the first high-profile leader to have contracted the disease. He spent more than a week in hospital - three of them in the intensive care - and returned to work on Monday. The number of fatalities in the country stands at 21,092.

Turkey

The country has recorded 1,12,261 cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19. Ninety five more people have died in the country due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 2,900, health ministry data showed.

Iran

Iran is one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The death toll from Covid-19 in Iran has risen to 5,806, the country’s health ministry said on Monday. The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran has reached 91,472.

Russia

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses. Almost 800 (794 to be exact) people have died of the disease in the country. The world’s largest country by territory has been on lockdown since President Vladimir Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March.

China

The country from where the coronavirus infection spread to the world, has 82,836 positive cases, including 648 patients who were still being treated and 77,555 people discharged from hospitals. The death toll in China from the coronavirus disease stands at 4,633.