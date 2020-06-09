Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / 103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research

103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research

Every day he walks 10 laps of 145 metres (159 yards); three in the morning, three at noon and four in the evening. To avoid losing count, he throws a stick into a bowl every time he completes a lap.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Rotselaar Belgium

103-year-old Belgian oldest former general practitioner Alfons Leempoels walks in his garden intending to cover a distance equivalent of a marathon to raise money for scientists researching the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Rotselaar, Belgium June 9, 2020. (Reuters photo)

A 103-year-old Belgian doctor is walking a marathon around his garden in daily stages to raise money for research into the new coronavirus, inspired by a centenarian who became a hero in Britain for clocking up the charity miles with a walking frame.

Alfons Leempoels, a retired general practitioner, started his 42.2 km (26.2 miles) journey in the municipality of Rotselaar, north-east of Brussels, on June 1 and plans to complete it on June 30.

Every day he walks 10 laps of 145 metres (159 yards); three in the morning, three at noon and four in the evening. To avoid losing count, he throws a stick into a bowl every time he completes a lap.

Leempoels said the idea came to him when he saw World War Two veteran Tom Moore, 100, strike a chord in Britain by raising the equivalent of more than $40 million for the country’s health service by walking around his garden.



“My children said that I can walk at least as well as Tom Moore and on top of that I am 103 years old,” he told Reuters.

“So they suggested that maybe I should do something. My granddaughter had just run a marathon and as a joke I said: I will run a marathon.”

Leempoels hopes to raise funds for the hospital attached to the nearby university of Leuven, where researchers are working to find a cure for Covid-19.

So far he has raised just over 6,000 euros, according to Marlies Vanderbruggen of Leuven University, and has covered about one third of the distance of a marathon.

Leempoels recalls people falling sick during the 1957-58 Asian flu pandemic, but recovering much more quickly than those affected by the novel coronavirus in recent months.

“As a doctor you feel touched by this and that’s why I was happy now that I might be able to contribute something to fight the coronavirus,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan
Jun 09, 2020 21:47 IST
PMC standing committee approves widening of 6 metres roads up to 9 metres
Jun 09, 2020 21:43 IST
Two new pilots inducted to operate Air India One
Jun 09, 2020 21:37 IST
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
Jun 09, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.