Sections
Home / World News / 11 escapees back in jail after Madagascar prison break

11 escapees back in jail after Madagascar prison break

Madagascar police have recaptured 11 out of 31 escaped prisoners one day after a breakout that ended in a deadly shootout, the justice ministry said Monday.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:43 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Antananarivo

Police opened fire on scores of inmates trying to flee Farafanga prison on Sunday, capturing 37 but killing 20 and wounding eight in the process. (File photo for representation)

Madagascar police have recaptured 11 out of 31 escaped prisoners one day after a breakout that ended in a deadly shootout, the justice ministry said Monday.

Police opened fire on scores of inmates trying to flee Farafanga prison on Sunday, capturing 37 but killing 20 and wounding eight in the process.

Thirty-one managed to escape the prison, located in the southeast of the Indian Ocean island, and were still on the run late on Sunday.

The justice ministry said 11 of those escapees had since been caught and that one had been found dead, leaving 19 to account for.



“Forty-eight inmates have been captured (in total) so far and another death has been recorded, bringing the number of fatalities to 21,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Mass prison escapes are not uncommon in Madagascar. In 2016, around 40 detainees broke out from a high-security prison in Toliary in southern Madagascar.

The police and army were called in on Sunday after almost 100 prisoners turned against guards with rocks and a stolen gun.

The ministry said the weapon had been recovered and has vowed to boost security at penitentiaries across the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi
Aug 25, 2020 00:53 IST
One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur
Aug 25, 2020 00:50 IST
Virus closures send Atlantic City casinos to $112M Q2 loss
Aug 25, 2020 00:47 IST
3 murder 45-year-old man in Thane, held
Aug 25, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.