Sections
Home / World News / 12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Harris County Juvenile Probation Office.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:05 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Houston

Police initially believed the boy was a witness. They say he lied when he told investigators that he spotted a suspect leaving the apartment dressed in all-black clothing. (AP)

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston.

Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area of Harris County, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Harris County Juvenile Probation Office. Police spokesman Kese Smith said authorities arrested the boy Sunday.

Police initially believed he was a witness. They say he lied when he told investigators that he spotted a suspect leaving the apartment dressed in all-black clothing.



Smith said he could not say whether the boy knew the woman.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC cold-shoulders top CBI officer for defying 18-month-old transfer order
Jul 29, 2020 08:45 IST
Gucci owner Kering says outlook unclear amid Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 08:44 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares what keeps him warm in trying circumstances
Jul 29, 2020 08:44 IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha HSC Result 2020 to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in
Jul 29, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.