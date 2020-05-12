Sections
Home / World News / 13 killed in Kabul hospital attack, including two infants: Govt

More than 100 people, including three foreign nationals, were rescued in a clearance operation by security forces that lasted hours.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:28 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Kabul

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 12, 2020. (REUTERS)

Thirteen people, including two babies, were killed Tuesday when gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, an interior ministry spokesman said.

“The fatalities also include mothers and nurses,” spokesman Tareq Arian said.

More than 100 people, including three foreign nationals, were rescued in a clearance operation by security forces that lasted hours.

