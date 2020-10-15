Sections
Home / India News / 133 Indian nationals to come back from Pakistan on October 19

133 Indian nationals to come back from Pakistan on October 19

The return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan has been initiated as per the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. 133 Indian nationals are set to return on October 19.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Islamabad

Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during parade on the Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day, at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, August 14, 2019. (Reuters file photo for representation)

A total of 133 Indian nationals are set to return from Pakistan on October 19, said Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Thursday.

The high commission has requested the people to make necessary arrangements to reach Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for their return.

“High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 133 Indian nationals from Pakistan to India on 19 October. Those in the list are requested to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at scheduled date for return,” said Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

In September, the Indian High Commission had said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan to India on September 15, 2020. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list,” India in Pakistan had tweeted.

