Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 14 die in shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad

14 die in shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said on social media that preliminary information suggested that the vessel departed on December 6 “with more than 20 people on board”

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:02 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Caracas

Fourteen people were killed after a boat carrying, migrants bound for Trinidad and Tobago was wrecked, Xinhua reported citing local authorities ( REUTERS)

Fourteen people were killed after a boat carrying, migrants bound for Trinidad and Tobago was wrecked, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

Eleven bodies have been recovered during inspections carried out by a Coast guard patrol boat on Sunday afternoon and another report showed three more deaths.

The government added that security forces are currently investigating the incident and have not ruled out “a link with criminal gangs in the area”.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said on social media that preliminary information suggested that the vessel departed on December 6 “with more than 20 people on board”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Farmers’ protest: BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) differs with other unions, not on hunger strike
by Vishal Joshi
SoftBank-backed Ola to invest $326 million for electric-scooter plant in TN
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
BJP takes lead in early trends in Goa zilla panchayat polls
by Gerard de Souza
HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road accident in Telangana
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.