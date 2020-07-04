Sections
14 feared dead at flooded nursing home in Japan: Governor

The victims were found “in cardio-respiratory arrest” at the facility for elderly people that was inundated after a nearby river broke its banks, governor Ikuo Kabashima from the western region of Kumamoto told reporters.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:06 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Tokyo

Rising water caused by heavy rain is seen at Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4, 2020. (AFP)

Fourteen people were feared dead after a nursing home was flooded in western Japan on Saturday as record heavy rain hit the region, a local governor said.

Authorities in Japan use that term before a doctor officially certifies death.

Authorities in Japan use that term before a doctor officially certifies death.

