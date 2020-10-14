Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / 16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province: Report

16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province: Report

Citing sources, it was reported that at least 16 security force members were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the Gozargah-e-Noor district of Baghlan province.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kabul

As many as 16 Afghan security personnel were killed and more than 10 injured in a Taliban attack, TOLO news reported on Wednesday. (AFP photo (Representative image))

As many as 16 Afghan security personnel were killed and more than 10 injured in a Taliban attack, TOLO news reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources, it was reported that at least 16 security force members were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the Gozargah-e-Noor district of Baghlan province.

“Clashes are still ongoing close to the police HQ,” the sources added.

Further details are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Oct 14, 2020 13:53 IST
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 12:28 IST
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Oct 14, 2020 13:50 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST

latest news

Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha, Bombay HC disposes of defamation suit
Oct 14, 2020 13:58 IST
Stranded American siblings wait for Centre’s nod to unite with parents in Nepal
Oct 14, 2020 13:55 IST
Ankur: It’s not smart to limit things within small talent pool of insiders
Oct 14, 2020 13:56 IST
Faraaz Khan battling for life in ICU, Pooja Bhatt asks fans to raise funds
Oct 14, 2020 13:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.