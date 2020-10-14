16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province: Report

As many as 16 Afghan security personnel were killed and more than 10 injured in a Taliban attack, TOLO news reported on Wednesday. (AFP photo (Representative image))

Citing sources, it was reported that at least 16 security force members were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the Gozargah-e-Noor district of Baghlan province.

“Clashes are still ongoing close to the police HQ,” the sources added.

Further details are awaited.