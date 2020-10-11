17 dead as bus collides with train in Thailand’s Chacheongsao

Sections
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:49 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bangkok

Rescuers stand by a damaged train and bodies covered with white sheets after a bus-train collision in Chacheongsao province, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The tour bus was traveling with scores of passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, where a train smashed into the vehicle. (AP)

At least 17 people died early Sunday when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said.

The tour bus was traveling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.

“It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.

All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.

The bus passengers were traveling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.

