17 Taliban terrorists killed, 20 others injured in Afghanistan

At least 17 Taliban were killed and 12 were wounded as they attacked Afghan forces in Sarozai district, Paktika province, on Thursday night, Tolo News reported quoting Ministry of Defence.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Sarozai Afghanistan

In the operation, one ANA soldier was also killed and two others were wounded, the ministry said. (AP file photo. Representative image)

In the operation, one ANA soldier was also killed and two others were wounded, the ministry said.

