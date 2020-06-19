17 Taliban terrorists killed, 20 others injured in Afghanistan

In the operation, one ANA soldier was also killed and two others were wounded, the ministry said. (AP file photo. Representative image)

At least 17 Taliban terrorists were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in an attack by Afghan forces in Sarozai district in Paktika province on Thursday night, Afghan Defence Ministry announced.

At least 17 Taliban were killed and 12 were wounded as they attacked Afghan forces in Sarozai district, Paktika province, on Thursday night, Tolo News reported quoting Ministry of Defence.

In the operation, one ANA soldier was also killed and two others were wounded, the ministry said.