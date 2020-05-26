Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / 176 Pakistan citizens, stranded in India due to lockdown, to return home

176 Pakistan citizens, stranded in India due to lockdown, to return home

More than 400 Pakistani nationals stranded in India have been repatriated via Attari-Wagah land border since March 20.

Updated: May 26, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during parade on the Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day, at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS/ File photo)

A batch of 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown will return home via the Attari-Wagah land border crossing on May 27.

More than 400 Pakistani nationals stranded in India have been repatriated via Attari-Wagah land border since March 20.

The Pakistanis who will return on Wednesday were stranded in different states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and the closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing following the coronavirus outbreak.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the high commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan,” the high commission said in a statement issued on Tuesday.



The high commission also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transporting the Pakistani nationals to Attari from more than 20 Indian cities amid the lockdown.

The ongoing efforts of Pakistan’s foreign ministry will continue till the repatriation of all remaining stranded Pakistanis, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

350 migrants jump off trains to escape quarantine in Bihar, 180 detained
May 26, 2020 21:40 IST
SAI guidelines restricts coaches above 65
May 26, 2020 21:40 IST
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
May 26, 2020 21:36 IST
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
May 26, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.