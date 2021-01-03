Sections
19 new Covid-19 cases detected in New Zealand as border restrictions tightened

The new cases were all detected in managed isolation while no new case was found in the community, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Wellington

New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 Alert Level one with no restrictions on gathering. (Reuters file photo)

Nineteen new Covid-19 cases were reported at the New Zealand border in the last three days, as the country announcing tightened border restrictions on Sunday.

The ministry’s last media statement on the Covid-19 case numbers was on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was currently 72, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 1,825, said the ministry.



The total tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 1,414,422, according to the statement.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health confirmed in the statement that six positive cases of Covid-19 have been found to match the new Covid-19 variant that was discovered in Britain.

The Minister for Covid-19 Response, Chris Hipkins has also announced on Sunday that, from January 15, travellers from the United States and Britain will be required to get a negative test result for Covid-19 before departing for New Zealand, and work is underway to extend the requirement to other long haul flights to New Zealand as well.

“The pre-departure test is an additional requirement to the day zero/day one testing and stay in their room in MIQ (Managed isolation and quarantine) requirement for arrivals from higher-risk countries that came into force last Friday. Travellers from Britain and the United States will still have to go through New Zealand’s 14-day quarantine regime,” said Hipkins.

New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 Alert Level one with no restrictions on gathering.

