Sections
Home / World News / $190K in gold bars unclaimed from Swiss train

$190K in gold bars unclaimed from Swiss train

Authorities in the central city of Lucerne say a package containing bars worth some 182,000 Swiss francs was found in a train that arrived from the northern town of St. Gallen in October, and efforts to find the owner failed.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 07:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Lucerne

The bars were then seized by Lucerne prosecutors. Regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday a statement from law enforcement over the weekend saying any claimant has five years to report “justified claims” of ownership. (HT Archive)

If you happened to leave more than $190,000 worth of gold bars in a Swiss train, you can now come forward to claim it.

Authorities in the central city of Lucerne say a package containing bars worth some 182,000 Swiss francs was found in a train that arrived from the northern town of St. Gallen in October, and efforts to find the owner failed.

The bars were then seized by Lucerne prosecutors. Regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday a statement from law enforcement over the weekend saying any claimant has five years to report “justified claims” of ownership.

The incident is eye-popping even for a wealthy Alpine country with a high cost, and standard of living.



In a similar incident three years ago, authorities in Geneva turned up wads of cut-up 500-euro notes (about $600 at the time) that were mysteriously jammed into the toilets of three restaurants and a bank in separate episodes. The shredded notes were once worth tens of thousands of euros in total.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Some Amazon villagers eschew drugs for Covid-19, take ‘toothache plant’ herbal tea
Jun 17, 2020 07:38 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on June 17
Jun 17, 2020 07:43 IST
Nearly 12,000 deaths in 97 days: How India’s toll soared across states
Jun 17, 2020 07:31 IST
Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than World War I
Jun 17, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.