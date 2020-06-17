$190K in gold bars unclaimed from Swiss train

The bars were then seized by Lucerne prosecutors. Regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday a statement from law enforcement over the weekend saying any claimant has five years to report “justified claims” of ownership. (HT Archive)

If you happened to leave more than $190,000 worth of gold bars in a Swiss train, you can now come forward to claim it.

Authorities in the central city of Lucerne say a package containing bars worth some 182,000 Swiss francs was found in a train that arrived from the northern town of St. Gallen in October, and efforts to find the owner failed.

The incident is eye-popping even for a wealthy Alpine country with a high cost, and standard of living.

In a similar incident three years ago, authorities in Geneva turned up wads of cut-up 500-euro notes (about $600 at the time) that were mysteriously jammed into the toilets of three restaurants and a bank in separate episodes. The shredded notes were once worth tens of thousands of euros in total.