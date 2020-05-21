2.4 million more Americans file for unemployment benefits

New infections and fatalities have also dropped considerably allowing all 50 states to reopen by partially lifting restrictions. But normalcy is not in sight yet. (AFP)

More than 2.4 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to new data released by the US labor department Thursday, taking up the total of those laid off in the nine weeks of Covid-19 lockdowns to 38.6 million.

The new weekly layoff number was lower than the revised total for last week of 2.6 million. Though it has continued to decline from the peak of 6.7 million in March end, layoffs have not ceased with businesses downsizing operation or shutting down completely every day, taking a severe toll on the economy.

New infections and fatalities have also dropped considerably allowing all 50 states to reopen by partially lifting restrictions. But normalcy is not in sight yet.

The United States is now staring at the 100,000 fatalities mark, as the toll went up up to 93,471 Thursday with 1,518 deaths in the last 24 hours. Infections rose by 23,285 to 1.55 million over the same period. Democratic congressional leaders have asked the president to order the national flag to fly at half most on public buildings when the toll crosses 100,000.

A new study has said thousands of lives would have been saved if the United States had started locking down its cities earlier than it did. If the lockdown had started on March 1, 54,000 fewer people would have died, the study by Columbian University said. And toll would have been 36,000 less if the curbs went into effect just a week before they did on March 16.

Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, has said he cannot rule out a second wave of Covid-19 cases later in the year during the usual flu seas next winter.

“We’ve seen evidence that the concerns it would go south in the southern hemisphere like flu (are coming true), and you’re seeing what’s happening in Brazil now,” Redfield told Financial Times Wednesday. “And then when the southern hemisphere is over I suspect it will reground itself in the north.” He had earlier said the second wave could be more devastating.